Gregg County commissioners approve new East Texas Regional Airport director

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The new director of the East Texas Regional Airport was approved at the Monday meeting of Gregg County commissioners.

Max Tovar currently serves the airport operations manager at Tyler Pounds, and will be transitioning into the position of director at East Texas Regional Airport in Longview.

“I’m looking first to meet with our employees, see where we’re at, see what the airport’s doing currently, and see how we can make it grow in the future,” Tovar said.

Tovar is also an Air Force veteran. He is expected to begin his duties July 31.

