Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Gregg County commissioners approve new East Texas Regional Airport director

The new director of the East Texas Regional Airport was approved at the Monday meeting of Gregg County commissioners.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The new director of the East Texas Regional Airport was approved at the Monday meeting of Gregg County commissioners.

Max Tovar currently serves the airport operations manager at Tyler Pounds, and will be transitioning into the position of director at East Texas Regional Airport in Longview.

“I’m looking first to meet with our employees, see where we’re at, see what the airport’s doing currently, and see how we can make it grow in the future,” Tovar said.

Tovar is also an Air Force veteran. He is expected to begin his duties July 31.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abiel Correa
Smith County residents urged to take caution as authorities search for stabbing suspect
FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting
Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on a charge of...
Detectives arrest suspect in Smith Co. nightclub stabbing
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts

Latest News

The new director of the East Texas Regional Airport was approved at the Monday meeting of Gregg...
Gregg County commissioners approve new East Texas Regional Airport director
Stanley Wilson
Tyler man pleads guilty to starting house fire, burning woman
Tyler man pleads guilty to starting house fire, burning woman
Kincade Henry of Mount Pleasant has clinched a win at a Colorado rodeo.
Mount Pleasant roper in 1st at Colorado rodeo