Authorities recover stolen vehicle in Jasper County

Joshua Lowery
Joshua Lowery(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man was arrested for theft after a deputy saw a truck drive by without a license plate and determined it was a stolen vehicle.

At about 8 a.m. on July 8, a deputy spotted a black Mazda truck with no license plate leaving a home near CR 407 in Kirbyville, according to a post from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and noticed it was freshly spray painted, with the rear driver widnow busted out.

Upon running the VIN, the deputy found that the truck had been stolen from Newton County, the post said.

Joshua Lowery, 38, of Kirbyville, was arrested and charged with theft of property >=$2500<$30K. He was booked into the Jasper County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

