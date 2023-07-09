Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office urges residents to take caution after stabbing

Stabbing occurred Saturday evening off of FM 14
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County Sheriff's Office(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office Press Release) -

For Immediate Release

This evening at approximately 10:15 pm Smith County Deputies responded to a stabbing at the Flamingo Club located at 10749 FM 14 south of I-20.  Prior to arrival, the victim was transported to UT Main with a stab wound to the abdomen.

The suspect is identified as Abiel Correa - 61 of Tyler.  After stabbing the suspect at the club it is believed that Correa left on foot headed north on FM 14.  He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and dark slacks.  Correa is 5′11, 295 lbs with a shaved head.  He is believed to be intoxicated and, according to witnesses at the scene, made threatening statements toward anyone who tries to apprehend him. Correa is considered armed and dangerous at this time

Smith County Investigators and other law enforcement agencies are in the area searching for Correa and a drone has been deployed.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone in the immediate area lock their doors and turn on any exterior lights at their residence.

This is an active investigation and any updates will be posted as they become available.

Most Read

2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview
SNAP benefits extended through July 14 for food lost in June storm
An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.
Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival

Latest News

Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
WebXtra: Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008.
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo says Twiga, world’s oldest giraffe in captivity, has died
The plants need special care to make it through the summer heat.
SFA Gardens staff prepare plants to survive summer heat