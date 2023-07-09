Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office urges residents to take caution after stabbing

TYLER, Texas (Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office Press Release) -

For Immediate Release

This evening at approximately 10:15 pm Smith County Deputies responded to a stabbing at the Flamingo Club located at 10749 FM 14 south of I-20. Prior to arrival, the victim was transported to UT Main with a stab wound to the abdomen.

The suspect is identified as Abiel Correa - 61 of Tyler. After stabbing the suspect at the club it is believed that Correa left on foot headed north on FM 14. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and dark slacks. Correa is 5′11, 295 lbs with a shaved head. He is believed to be intoxicated and, according to witnesses at the scene, made threatening statements toward anyone who tries to apprehend him. Correa is considered armed and dangerous at this time

Smith County Investigators and other law enforcement agencies are in the area searching for Correa and a drone has been deployed.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone in the immediate area lock their doors and turn on any exterior lights at their residence.

This is an active investigation and any updates will be posted as they become available.