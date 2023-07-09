Pilot dies after plane crashes in Grayson County

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they received several 911 calls after a small plane crashed down beside FM Road 697 near Key Road and Edwards Road.

Sergeant Josue De La Cerda said the pilot, 69-year-old Paul McBride from Dallas, was the only person on the 1969 Piper Twin Comanche plane.

“When first responders arrived, they located the pilot and they found him to be unresponsive with no signs of life,” De La Cerda said. “He was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:18 a.m. by the justice of the peace, Christina Fox..”

De La Cerda said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating, but have not released the cause of the crash.

A press release states McBride was traveling from Aero Country Airport in McKinney.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

