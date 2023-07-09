Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Nationals and Rangers meet in series rubber match

Both the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas Rangers (52-38, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (35-54, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.71 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -204, Nationals +170; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington is 35-54 overall and 14-32 at home. The Nationals are 27-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas is 52-38 overall and 25-20 on the road. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .274, the top team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .261 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 26 doubles and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 12-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .283 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Abiel Correa
Smith County residents urged to take caution as authorities search for stabbing suspect
2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview
An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.
Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit
Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

Latest News

Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman
FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock,...
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors