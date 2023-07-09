Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Girls softball, Dixie League baseball in full swing at Longview’s Lear Park

Paris team manager Bronson Brown and tournament organizer Wes Skelton talk about making sure that fun and safety are both part of the game.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Braving the blistering temperatures, it was “play ball” at one East Texas sports park this weekend.

At Longview’s Lear Park Sports Complex, girls softball and Dixie League baseball were in full swing, with everyone trying to stay cool under the summer sun.

As the girls were in league play, the Dixie Leaguers were all playing for a chance at going to a Dixie League world series. With dozens of games scheduled, the heat was taken into consideration as managers and moms made sure the kids kept hydrated in the heat.

Teams from as far away as Houston and Paris converged at Lear for the elimination series. Paris team manager Bronson Brown and tournament organizer Wes Skelton talk about making sure that fun and safety are part of the game for kids.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abiel Correa
Smith County residents urged to take caution as authorities search for stabbing suspect
2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview
An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.
Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit
Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Nationals and Rangers meet in series rubber match
Texas Rangers
Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers
FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich points from the bench are during the second half...
Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president
Texas Rangers
Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers