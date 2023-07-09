Girls softball, Dixie League baseball in full swing at Longview’s Lear Park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Braving the blistering temperatures, it was “play ball” at one East Texas sports park this weekend.

At Longview’s Lear Park Sports Complex, girls softball and Dixie League baseball were in full swing, with everyone trying to stay cool under the summer sun.

As the girls were in league play, the Dixie Leaguers were all playing for a chance at going to a Dixie League world series. With dozens of games scheduled, the heat was taken into consideration as managers and moms made sure the kids kept hydrated in the heat.

Teams from as far away as Houston and Paris converged at Lear for the elimination series. Paris team manager Bronson Brown and tournament organizer Wes Skelton talk about making sure that fun and safety are part of the game for kids.

