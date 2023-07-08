Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Shakespeare Festival in Kilgore presents ‘Lear’

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Festival Director Meaghan Simpson and actor Sasha Hildebrand, asking why the festival’s play “Lear” isn’t called “King Lear.”
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Texas Shakespeare Festival Director Meaghan Simpson and actor Sasha Hildebrand, asking why the festival’s play “Lear” isn’t called “King Lear.” The festival features professional actors and runs through the month of July at the Van Cliburn Auditorium inside Kilgore College’s Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Center.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

