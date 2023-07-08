Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M asking for volunteers to be in its PSA commercial

(WKYT)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -If you want to be on TV, Texas A&M is shooting its PSA commercial next week.

They are looking for volunteers to come out and be a part of the crowd scenes. They want to fill the scenes with Texas A&M students, alumni, parents, and all-around enthusiasts for Texas A&M.

The shoots are happening on July 12th and 13th.

Sign up here.

