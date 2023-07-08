Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

State Rep. Abel Herrero announces he will not seek a 10th term

State Rep. Abel Herrero with his family on the House floor on the first day of the 2017 Texas...
State Rep. Abel Herrero with his family on the House floor on the first day of the 2017 Texas legislative session, on Jan. 10, 2017.(Todd Wiseman/The Texas Tribune)
By Patrick Svitek
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - The moderate Democrat from Robstown chairs the Corrections Committee.

State Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, announced Friday he will not seek reelection after nearly two decades in the House.

“I have worked hard to bring people together for common goals and purposes to create better opportunities for all Texans,” Herrero said in a statement. “I hope that I have been able to make our communities and state a better place.”

Herrero is a moderate Democrat who chairs the House Corrections Committee. He is in his ninth nonconsecutive term after serving from 2005-11 and then 2013 until now.

Herrero represents House District 34, which covers part of Corpus Christi and spreads west.

Herrero’s retirement sets up a potentially competitive race to succeed him as Republicans try to make further inroads in South Texas. Herrero won reelection last year by 15 percentage points, but the Democratic nominee for governor, Beto O’Rourke, carried it by only 5 points.

Herrero was known for championing public education and regularly offered budget amendments opposing state funds for school voucher programs. His amendment got more attention than usual this year due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s crusade for such initiatives.

Herrero was not always aligned with his party, though, especially on social issues. He was among a handful of House Democrats earlier this year who supported a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The chair of the Texas Democratic Party, Gilberto Hinojosa, issued a statement praising Herrero’s service, especially his anti-voucher amendment. Hinojosa said it was “nothing short of an act of heroism” given how hard GOP leaders have been pushing for such programs this year.

Hinojosa also acknowledged the vacancy could trigger a hard-fought race and promised the party will “fight with everything we have to ensure this district remains represented by a Democrat.”

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview
SNAP benefits extended through July 14 for food lost in June storm
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.
Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival

Latest News

Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
WebXtra: Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
An aerial view of the Kelly Village housing complex in Houston in 2019.
As Texas lawmakers tussle over property tax relief, it’s unclear whether renters will benefit
Dozens of criminal appeals had gone inexplicably untouched since at least 2013 within the...
Texas courts struggle to resolve criminal appeals that got lost in Harris County for decades