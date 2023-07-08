Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the area this morning; temperatures are in the 70s, warming into the 80s. By lunchtime today we’ll be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. There are a few showers on radar this morning close to the I-30 corridor, and those are expected to fall apart through the morning, but more rain is possible this afternoon. As I’ve said the last couple of days, many of us will stay dry with these rain chances, but some will see the showers and isolated thunderstorms. This afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low and mid 90s, and then cool into the 80s this evening. Overnight tonight we’ll drop into the 70s again with a mix of clear skies and clouds.

As we’re beginning our Sunday, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will be with us, mainly in the northern half of East Texas. If you’re heading to church on Sunday morning, I would suggest taking your umbrella. Rain chances will be with us through most of the day on Sunday but appear highest from about sunrise through the midafternoon. For those that don’t see rain on Sunday, look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and expect highs in the low 90s. We’ll keep rain chances and highs in the lower half of the 90s through Tuesday, then the forecast starts to dry up and warm up. Starting on Wednesday, mostly sunny/sunny skies will return to East Texas and we’ll have no rain in the forecast through the end of the work week. Highs will make their return to the upper 90s, nearing 100-degrees by Friday. If you’re not a fan of the warmer temperatures in the forecast for late next week, I would suggest taking advantage of the next couple of days. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

