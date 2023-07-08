Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Reynoso leads Minnesota United against Austin

Emanuel Reynoso leads Minnesota United into a matchup with Austin following a two-goal showing against the Portland Timbers
Kids playing soccer.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin FC (7-8-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-7-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC -116, Austin FC +291, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Reynoso leads Minnesota United into a matchup with Austin following a two-goal performance against the Portland Timbers.

United is 6-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks 10th in the league giving up only 25 goals.

Austin is 5-8-4 in Western Conference games. Austin is 10th in the league drawing 110 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Austin won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has five goals and one assist for United. Reynoso has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jon Gallagher has five goals and one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Michael Boxall (injured), Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Dayne St. Clair (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Franco Fragapane (injured), Kemar Lawrence (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview
SNAP benefits extended through July 14 for food lost in June storm
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.
Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival

Latest News

Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman
FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock,...
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors