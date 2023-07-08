Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo says Twiga, world’s oldest giraffe in captivity, has died

Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008.
Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo was home to the oldest giraffe in human care, but the director announced she died on Friday.

“The Ellen Trout Zoo is saddened to share the news that Twiga, our female Maasai giraffe, passed away last night,” said Zoo Director Gordon Henley.

At 31 years, 9 months and 7 days old, Twiga held the record for being the oldest living giraffe in human care. Giraffes typically live about 25 years.

She was born in the Los Angels Zoo on Oct. 1, 1991. Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo on June 4, 2008, from the Racine (Wisconsin) Zoo.

“Twiga helped our other two giraffes, Kellen and Luna, feel comfortable in their new home in Lufkin,” Henley said. “She will be greatly missed.”

