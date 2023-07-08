Boil notice rescinded for Carolynn Estates water system

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice issued on July 6 has been rescinded for customers of the Carolynn Estates public water system.

Normal operating water pressure has been restored, and bacteriological sample test results show the water is safe to drink. This notice affects customers of Carolynn Estates, Pinnacle Club and Michaels Cove.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the boil water notice section of swwc.com

