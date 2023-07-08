Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Alabama.

Pembroke police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn, 37.

The two are said to be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 725BK1. The vehicle is described as chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER.”

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering Pink down the left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 733-9569.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview
SNAP benefits extended through July 14 for food lost in June storm
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.
Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival

Latest News

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to...
Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say
Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
WebXtra: Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport