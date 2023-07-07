Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Texas game warden discusses invasive species prevention at Lake Sam Rayburn

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks with Game Warden Tim Walker at the upper portion of Lake Sam Rayburn about invasive species of plants and animals.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks with Game Warden Tim Walker at the upper portion of Lake Sam Rayburn about invasive species of plants and animals.

Walker gives examples of how organisms like Giant Salvinia and Zebra Mussels can negatively effect East Texas bodies of water, and how we can mitigate them.

