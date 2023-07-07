Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Thief dressed in bunny suit robs laundromat

Surveillance video shows the suspect in the laundromat in the early morning hours, wearing a full bunny suit. Credit: Winner's Wash Laundromat/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
From TMX

QUINCY, Illinois (KLTV) - Police in Illinois are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect captured on video wearing a bunny suit while burglarizing a laundromat on Thursday.

Surveillance video released by the Quincy Police Department shows the suspect inside the Winners Wash Laundromat at 2338 Spring Street in the early morning hours of July 6. The suspect, wearing a full bunny suit, can be seen rummaging through drawers and placing items in a backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on the “furry felon” to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

