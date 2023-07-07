Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Attempted robber ignored by everyone in Georgia nail salon

A man attempting to rob a Georgia nail salon was foiled by fearless staff and patrons. Credit: Atlanta Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (KLTV) - A man attempting to rob a Georgia nail salon was foiled by fearless staff and patrons.

The man can be seen on video walking into the store and appearing to point a gun hidden inside a bag. After demanding money from the silent bystanders, he snatched a phone out of a woman’s hand, and ultimately walked away defeated.

