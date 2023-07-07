SNAP benefits extended through July 14 for food lost in June storm

EAST, Texas (KLTV) - SNAP recipients with food lost or destroyed by the June 14 through 16 storms have until July 14 to apply for the SNAP food replacement benefits.

East Texans who live in these 12 affected counties can make a request:

Camp

Cass

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Marion

Morris

Ochiltree

Panola

Titus

Upshur

Wood

You can find the form to request replacement benefits on the SNAP website and can submit it via mail, fax or at a local office. You can also make a request by calling the Texas Health and Human Services Commission by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option eight.

SNAP households must report the amount of destroyed food purchased with SNAP benefits on the form, as well as provide verification of the disaster like a statement from a community organization, fire department or the Red Cross.

If your county was included in a state or federal disaster declaration, that can also be used as verification.

After submitting a completed form, Health and Human Services says they will issue replacement benefits within 10 days.

People not on SNAP cannot apply for the benefits. You must have been approved for SNAP at the time of the disaster to be eligible.

The East Texas Food Bank and other organizations have regular food distributions and assistance that is available to anyone, not requiring any documentation.

