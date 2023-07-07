Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man booked into Grayson County Jail on over 20 charges after allegedly running people off the road

Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies booked Nathaniel Judgement Rogers into the Grayson County...
Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies booked Nathaniel Judgement Rogers into the Grayson County Jail on 21 charges after he led them on a long chase.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies booked one man into the Grayson County Jail on 21 charges after he led them on a long chase.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Nathaniel Judgement Rogers, 42, of Powell, Texas, veered his white pickup truck into the same lane Grayson County deputies were driving in on US Highway 377 near Whitesboro.

Deputies pulled Rogers over in Whitesboro, but he fled from the deputies, starting their dramatic chase.

During the chase, deputies said that Rogers appeared to intentionally run other drivers off the road, and at one point he began driving the wrong way on the westbound lane of Highway 82.

Deputies eventually stopped the vehicle, and Rogers began to flee on foot, throwing a firearm in the process.

When deputies caught Rogers, he fought them before eventually being arrested.

Deputies found narcotics and a weapon on Rogers.

Rogers has four felony warrants from Dallas County, Garland, and Wisconsin, and he is currently in the Grayson County Jail on bonds totaling $284,000

