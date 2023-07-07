Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County jury duty canceled for week of July 10

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
From the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of July 10. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is canceling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, July 10, 2023 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve, but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

