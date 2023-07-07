Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Very warm weather on tap for the weekend. Better chances for thunderstorms on Sunday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another muggy and very warm day with highs ranging from the upper 80s to middle 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours, although coverage will be very limited, and most won’t see a drop. Our Saturday is looking to be pretty par for the course for a Texas summer day, with highs in the lower to middle 90s, lots of sunshine, and only a couple showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Rain chances will be on the increase on Sunday and Monday as a weak cold front stalls somewhere close to the I-20 corridor, which will aid in the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout both days. Coverage of this rain will not be 100%, but any stronger storm that can form would be capable of strong/damaging winds, quarter sized hail, and very heavy rainfall, so please be weather alert if you have any outdoor plans. Our forecast begins to trend much drier for next week which means the heat will be the main weather story each day. Expect muggy middle 70s each morning and hot afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s.

