Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Longview woman killed in wreck near White Oak
One person is reported dead after a house fire in Hidden Hills Harbor on Tuesday.
1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire

Latest News

UPS union workers in Tyler prepare for possible strike
Mineola Fire Department’s 60th annual rodeo fundraiser kicks off Thursday
The Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the drug Leqembi, a revolutionary...
Alzheimer’s Alliance member speaks on FDA’s approval of new treatment, Medicare coverage
“About the time we thought we had it all under control and looking good, street blown, all...
City of Longview working to remove remaining storm debris
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus