Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Father shoots, kills son’s horse during argument, deputies say

John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent...
John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested for killing a horse on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a property for an argument involving gunfire.

When deputies arrived, several people on the property told them there was a dispute between a father and a son.

The fight led to the father shooting and killing the horse that his son had been riding, deputies said.

The father, identified as 75-year-old John Victor Russell, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

Russell was jailed on a $90,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for July 19.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found, arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
James Barron in court Thursday morning.
Longview man gets 22 years for murder
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
Upshur County Sheriff: ‘We took a hard hit’ following fireworks death
Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion

Latest News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package
The chief says the advantage is more officers to answer calls and make their presence known in...
East Mountain police chief launches reserve officer volunteer program
The chief says the advantage is more officers to answer calls and make their presence known in...
WebXtra: East Mountain police chief launches reserve officer volunteer program
Kal Luke playing outside with his sister.
‘We’ve just been living the good life’: 3-year-old beats brain cancer
A woman uses a fan to cool a child as they sit on a bench at Qianmen pedestrian shopping street...
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record