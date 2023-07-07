East Mountain police chief launches reserve officer volunteer program

EAST MOUNTAIN, Texas (KLTV) - With a shortage of law enforcement officers and fewer people getting into the profession, one East Texas police chief has come up with a resourceful way to police his city: volunteers.

East Mountain Police Chief Stephen Rathbun was originally hired by the city in August of 2022 as a one-man police force. Rathbun said he knew one man wasn’t going to be effective, so he started his own reserve officer program.

The chief offers to keep their commissions and training in exchange for them working for the department without being paid, which is important for a city with a tight budget.

The chief says the advantage is more officers to answer calls and make their presence known in the community.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.