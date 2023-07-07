Driver injured in dump truck rollover near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A dump truck and an SUV were involved in a wreck at the intersection of FM 2767 and FM 757 on Friday.

According to a state trooper, the red SUV slowed down to make a lefthand turn onto FM 2767, but a fully-loaded dump truck behind it was not able to stop. The dump truck was able to avoid a direct collision and just clipped the back of the SUV, the trooper said.

The back right corner of the SUV was damaged, and the truck rolled before coming to rest off the side of the road. A light pole was also knocked over during the crash.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the SUV was not injured, authorities said.

