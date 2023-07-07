Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill coach discusses 2 players who have committed to SMU

Chapel Hill coach discusses 2 players who have committed to SMU
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill’s Coach Jeff Riordan expects big things from his loaded football team this season.  Two of his playmakers have committed to SMU, which could cut down on the distraction of the upcoming season.

”You know, I think it’s good for them where they can focus on their season the next two years and not have to worry about the recruiting process,” Riordan said. “Now, not saying people aren’t still recruiting them, it is still a pretty busy time for them. But it’s nice to be, have that spot and you can go, and know, you have a future on the campus. And SMU has done a great job recruiting Chapel Hill, recruiting East Texas. They  got two of the best in East Texas committed to them right now.”

