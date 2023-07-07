Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest

Arkansas has ended the fiscal year with its second largest surplus in history
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.(Source: Canva)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The fiscal year ended in Arkansas with a surplus of more than $1.1 billion, which is the state’s second largest, finance officials announced Wednesday.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said the state's net available revenue for the fiscal year that ended on Friday totaled nearly $7.2 billion. The state's individual income taxes came in below last year's numbers but above what was forecast, while corporate income and sales tax collections were above last year and forecast.

“The economy outperformed expectations across the fiscal year in revenue results amid volatility from slowing inflation, tax reductions and tight labor markets," Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther said in a statement.

The record for a surplus was set in the previous fiscal year, when Arkansas reported a $1.6 billion surplus. The state has reported its three highest surpluses over the past three years.

Republican lawmakers have cited the state's surpluses as they've pushed for tax cuts in Arkansas in recent years. In April, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law a measure cutting individual and corporate income taxes by $124 million a year.

Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Sanders, said the governor “will continue working to responsibly phase out the state income tax. Henning said that “being financially sound and strong helps keep us moving in that direction.”

Most Read

Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found, arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
James Barron in court Thursday morning.
Longview man gets 22 years for murder
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
Upshur County Sheriff: ‘We took a hard hit’ following fireworks death
Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion

Latest News

Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman
FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock,...
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
A small alligator swims in the collected water around the dilapidated infrastructure of the B-5...
State and US officials tout spending to plug ‘orphan wells’