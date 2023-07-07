Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2 during a random search of employee vehicles.

On June 30, Coffield Unit staff discovered three vacuum-sealed bags of a green leafy substance while conducting random searches of employee vehicles entering the unit, according to a release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The employee, Officer Diana Mogotu Nyangau, of Palestine, was arrested by investigators from the Office of the Inspector General for introduction of K2, TDCJ said. She was also drug tested.

Nyangau was charged with bribery and booked into the Anderson County Jail on July 1. She posted $25,000 bond and was released the same day.

Authorities have said this investigation is ongoing.

Coffield Unit staff discovered three vacuum-sealed bags of a green leafy substance. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

