Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit

An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.
An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2 during a random search of employee vehicles.

On June 30, Coffield Unit staff discovered three vacuum-sealed bags of a green leafy substance while conducting random searches of employee vehicles entering the unit, according to a release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The employee, Officer Diana Mogotu Nyangau, of Palestine, was arrested by investigators from the Office of the Inspector General for introduction of K2, TDCJ said. She was also drug tested.

Nyangau was charged with bribery and booked into the Anderson County Jail on July 1. She posted $25,000 bond and was released the same day.

Authorities have said this investigation is ongoing.

Coffield Unit staff discovered three vacuum-sealed bags of a green leafy substance.
Coffield Unit staff discovered three vacuum-sealed bags of a green leafy substance.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found, arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
James Barron in court Thursday morning.
Longview man gets 22 years for murder
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
Upshur County Sheriff: ‘We took a hard hit’ following fireworks death
Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion

Latest News

Road sign encouraging invasive species prevention.
Angelina County game warden discusses invasive species prevention at Lake Sam Rayburn
A cavy is shown off at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.
Cute critters compete at Rabbit and Cavy Show in Longview
The UT Tyler medical school's inaugural class.
95% of UT Tyler medical school students come from East Texas
2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview