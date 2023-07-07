Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail

If you know the whereabouts of either men, please call 911.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, two inmates escaped from the Bi State Jail at 3:05 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

Officials say they noticed two inmates were missing during a morning count. They reviewed surveillance footage to confirm they left the jail on foot, headed west toward Texas Boulevard. Both Wayne Burton Land, 39, and JC Lee Kirby, 38, were wearing street clothes when they escaped the facility.

If you know the whereabouts of either men, please call 911 or BCSO at (903) 798-3149.

