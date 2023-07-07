Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview

((Source: KFVS))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were taken to a hospital but died from their injuries after a crash on June 6.

Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to a crash scene in the 3600 block of Judson Road, according to a post from the Longview Police Department. The post said the crash involved a Ford pickup and a Mazda passenger car.

The Ford truck was traveling northbound on Judson Road in the center lane approaching the intersection of North Spur 63 with a green light, according to witnesses. Police said the Mazda was traveling south and attempted a left turn onto Hill Street, entering the path of the Ford pickup. The vehicles collided, causing the Mazda to veer off the road and hit another vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda were taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Police said investigation is still ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found, arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
James Barron in court Thursday morning.
Longview man gets 22 years for murder
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
Upshur County Sheriff: ‘We took a hard hit’ following fireworks death
Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion

Latest News

Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
WebXtra: City of Mineola to open 87-year-old time capsule
WebXtra: City of Mineola to open 87-year-old time capsule
Traffic slowed by 18-wheeler crash on Loop 287 in Lufkin
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F