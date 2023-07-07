2 dead after crash on Judson Road in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were taken to a hospital but died from their injuries after a crash on June 6.

Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to a crash scene in the 3600 block of Judson Road, according to a post from the Longview Police Department. The post said the crash involved a Ford pickup and a Mazda passenger car.

The Ford truck was traveling northbound on Judson Road in the center lane approaching the intersection of North Spur 63 with a green light, according to witnesses. Police said the Mazda was traveling south and attempted a left turn onto Hill Street, entering the path of the Ford pickup. The vehicles collided, causing the Mazda to veer off the road and hit another vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda were taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Police said investigation is still ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.