Vendors display paintings, sculptures at Longview ‘Artwalk’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Four times a year, the Artwalk, a show of appreciation for all things art, is held in the old downtown section of Longview.

Over the years the little festival that was the original Artwalk has become a big draw for the old downtown section.

“People come from all over to display their art, and get people interested in art,” said Troup artist Mike McMichael.

“I think downtown is one of our hidden gems. I think we need to get back to the old days when downtown was just bustling,” said downtown worker Lee Lloyd.

The sidewalks will be packed with paintings and sculptures, photographs and all kinds of artwork. In something that has become a sort of signature event for Longview. Many vendors come long distances to put their items on public display.

“When you make something by hand you have passion about what you do and it’s very different from purchasing something that’s made in a factory,” said Whitehouse jewelry designer Christine Novell.

For those who attend, it’s one stop shopping. A chance to see a variety of art, some one of a kind, that you won’t see anywhere else.

“Great as an artist to come to an event where people are expecting to see handmade art. It’s hard to get people to appreciate the value of something that’s made by hand,” Novell said.

“I think it’s like our new Alleyfest. It’s our big draw. You know what I mean? All things are art to someone,” Lloyd said.

Artwalk goes on until 8 p.m. Thursday night. Admission is free!

