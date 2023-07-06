Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Vendors display paintings, sculptures at Longview ‘Artwalk’

Vendors display paintings, sculptures at Longview ‘Artwalk’
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Four times a year, the Artwalk, a show of appreciation for all things art, is held in the old downtown section of Longview.

Over the years the little festival that was the original Artwalk has become a big draw for the old downtown section.

“People come from all over to display their art, and get people interested in art,” said Troup artist Mike McMichael.

“I think downtown is one of our hidden gems. I think we need to get back to the old days when downtown was just bustling,” said downtown worker Lee Lloyd.

The sidewalks will be packed with paintings and sculptures, photographs and all kinds of artwork. In something that has become a sort of signature event for Longview. Many vendors come long distances to put their items on public display.

“When you make something by hand you have passion about what you do and it’s very different from purchasing something that’s made in a factory,” said Whitehouse jewelry designer Christine Novell.

For those who attend, it’s one stop shopping. A chance to see a variety of art, some one of a kind, that you won’t see anywhere else.

“Great as an artist to come to an event where people are expecting to see handmade art. It’s hard to get people to appreciate the value of something that’s made by hand,” Novell said.

“I think it’s like our new Alleyfest. It’s our big draw. You know what I mean? All things are art to someone,” Lloyd said.

Artwalk goes on until 8 p.m. Thursday night. Admission is free!

Four times a year, the Artwalk, a show of appreciation for all things art, is held in the old downtown section of Longview.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Longview woman killed in wreck near White Oak
One person is reported dead after a house fire in Hidden Hills Harbor on Tuesday.
1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire

Latest News

Four times a year, the Artwalk, a show of appreciation for all things art, is held in the old...
WebXtra: Vendors display paintings, sculptures at Longview ‘Artwalk’
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Post-prom shooting suspects arraigned in Jasper County
Longview Solid Waste workers clean up storm debris.
City of Longview works to remove remaining storm debris
Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office