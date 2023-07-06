Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Alzheimer’s Alliance member speaks on FDA’s approval of new treatment, Medicare coverage

By Lauren Tear
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The FDA has approved Medicare coverage for new a Alzheimer’s treatment.

According to Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Marketing and Education Coordinator Rebecca Smith, this approval has the potential to change millions of lives, including those who have been diagnosed in Smith County.

Eisai and Biogen developed the drug called Leqembi, which targets certain plaque build ups in the brain that are associated with Alzheimer’s. The FDA granted an accelerated approval for the drug back in January, but Medicare did not cover the costs of the treatment.

After Thursday’s decision, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is expected to extend Medicare coverage for patients who are eligible to receive the drug.

