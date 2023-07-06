WATCH: Sharks swim close to beachgoers on Northwest Florida coast

NAVARRE, Florida - On July 4, swimmers had a close encounter with sharks on a Northwest Florida beach.

The sharks swam through an area populated by people who were splashing in the clear waters of Navarre Beach, which is between Destin and Pensacola on the Gulf Coast.

People started yelling “Get out of the water...good God people...hurry, hurry...they’re still out there,” said Cristy Cox, who shared the attached video.

Cristy Cox/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX