Upshur County Sheriff: ‘We took a hard hit’ following fireworks death

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities identified the man killed in the deadly fireworks explosion in Upshur county Tuesday as 58-year-old ‘Jared Maddox’, a longtime East Texas firefighter.

The explosion happened Tuesday morning in Gilmer on Locust Road. And investigators now know what caused it.

Upshur county investigators say a trailer was being loaded with fireworks inside the “Firehouse 9 Farm” venue on Locust Road just south of Gilmer.

“There was approximately 300, three-inch mortar tube shells that were loaded on to a trailer,” said Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.

Suddenly an enormous blast rocked the venue. Fire crews from all over the area began to respond to the blaze.

“As deputies and fire crews arrive the heat was just immense they were doing their best to try to get close to the building to extinguish the flames,” the sheriff said.

Whether it was a simple human error, or a technical malfunction, is not known. But investigators do know that something called an “electrical match” caused the domino effect.

“By the witness statements the electronic match is what ignited and caused the explosion. Once that went off it ignited the rest of the fireworks on the trailer,” Webb said.

The sheriff hopes something in the investigation will help with safety standards in the future.

“Some kind of recommendations or something would come out of the ATF and fire marshal investigation so these tragedies don’t occur. We took a hard hit yesterday,” he said.

Of the four others that were injured, one suffered only minor injuries, while three others had serious injuries, with one of them being airlifted to a Shreveport hospital.

