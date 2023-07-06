Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility throughout the remainder of the day, with skies totally drying out just after 10-11PM tonight. Any storms that do fire off today will be capable of gusty winds, pocket-change sized hail, as well as lots of lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall, so please remain weather alert. Our Friday will trend a bit more on the dry side with a muggy start in the lower to middle 70s and a hot afternoon with highs in the middle 90s. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible throughout the day tomorrow, but overall coverage will be very limited. Skies remain mostly dry on Saturday as well, then a slight increase in rain chances returns for Sunday and Monday thanks to a stalling cold front that could make its way as far south as I-20. If our stalled front does happen to make it to East Texas Sunday & Monday, it will certainly lift back to the north by Tuesday, leading to a mostly dry and hot rest of the next work week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.