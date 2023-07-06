Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Road rage incident leads to the arrest of Killeen man

Police were sent to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Hallmark Avenue in reference...
Police were sent to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Hallmark Avenue in reference to an armed suspect at around 8:17 p.m.(Killeen PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department arrested Elliott Lee Wilson Sr., 62, after a road rage incident on Monday.

Police were sent to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Hallmark Avenue in reference to an armed suspect at around 8:17 p.m.

Officers say they were told by the victims that they were driving on the 1600 block of S. Fort Hood Street when the suspect, driving a black Cadillac, pulled in front of their car.

As they were driving, the suspect began to speed up and slow down in front of them.

The victims began to drive past the suspect’s car when the suspect showed a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victims called 911 and gave the police a description of the suspect and the car.

Officers found the suspect’s car at the intersection of E Veterans Memorial Blvd. and 10th Street.

They stopped the car and matched the description of the suspect the victims had given.

A handgun was found in the car and the suspect was arrested and moved to Killeen City Jail, according to police.

