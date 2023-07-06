Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Post-prom shooting suspects arraigned in Jasper County

Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Three men who were arrested in connection with the shooting of 11 people at an after-prom party in Jasper have been arraigned.

Cheston Hartsfield, Cameron Hartsfield, and Tyler Porter were arraigned Thursday in Jasper County, according to the district clerk.

Thomas Hickman’s arraignment has been rescheduled for Oct. 5, the clerk said.

All four men were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity after an incident reportedly erupted at an after-prom party that was being held at a residence on County Road 263. There were adults at the party, the sheriff said, and between 100 to 250 people are thought to have been in attendance, according to a sheriff’s office post.

The sheriff says that the shootings appear to have been the result of an ongoing feud between two groups.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Longview woman killed in wreck near White Oak
One person is reported dead after a house fire in Hidden Hills Harbor on Tuesday.
1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire

Latest News

Four times a year, the Artwalk, a show of appreciation for all things art, is held in the old...
Vendors display paintings, sculptures at Longview ‘Artwalk’
Four times a year, the Artwalk, a show of appreciation for all things art, is held in the old...
WebXtra: Vendors display paintings, sculptures at Longview ‘Artwalk’
Longview Solid Waste workers clean up storm debris.
City of Longview works to remove remaining storm debris
Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office