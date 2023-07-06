Post-prom shooting suspects arraigned in Jasper County

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Three men who were arrested in connection with the shooting of 11 people at an after-prom party in Jasper have been arraigned.

Cheston Hartsfield, Cameron Hartsfield, and Tyler Porter were arraigned Thursday in Jasper County, according to the district clerk.

Thomas Hickman’s arraignment has been rescheduled for Oct. 5, the clerk said.

All four men were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity after an incident reportedly erupted at an after-prom party that was being held at a residence on County Road 263. There were adults at the party, the sheriff said, and between 100 to 250 people are thought to have been in attendance, according to a sheriff’s office post.

The sheriff says that the shootings appear to have been the result of an ongoing feud between two groups.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.