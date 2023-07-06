Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Some of us saw some much needed rain today, but tomorrow, we are expecting better chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms as an outflow-boundary moves into the area. The best chances for the heaviest storms look to be over southern areas, but a few may occur just about anywhere during the afternoon/evening hours. Only a few are even possible on Friday. Partly Cloudy skies are likely Sunday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s and a very slight chance for a few isolated showers and/or thundershowers. Chances are 20% or less each day starting on Monday. A windy period is expected as well starting this weekend and continuing through next week out of the SW. Get ready...the heat returns next week with Heat Index Values near 105° or more. Have a great night.

