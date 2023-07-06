Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Murder suspect at large in San Augustine County, sheriff says

He may be armed and dangerous, the sheriff said.
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page(San Augustine County sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert about a suspect they are looking for in the county.

The post by the sheriff said that there is a murder suspect at large in the county. They describe him as a tall black male, about six feet, three inches tall. He weighs about 150 pounds. He may be wearing camo pants and a black hoodie.

He was last seen around 517 Price Drive in San Augustine. He may be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said, so everyone in the area should keep their doors locked.

Call the sheriff’s office if you see anything unusual.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’
Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion
The scene where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning.
1 dead in Harrison County shooting
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, is receiving medical care

Latest News

Syncere Brown, 17, was killed in a mass shooting that happened at a Fourth of July block party...
Family of 17-year-old killed in Fourth of July mass shooting speaks out
Outgoing Tyler fire marshal appointed to same position for Smith County
Heat-related illnesses increasing in East Texas
Upshur County Sheriff: 'We took a hard hit yesterday' following fireworks death