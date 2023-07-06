Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm, muggy start with fair to partly cloudy skies.  Expect another hot and humid afternoon, but with a slightly better chance for a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Temperatures will reach the mid 90s today and any rain will diminish after sunset.  Slight chances for rain stick around in the forecast through the weekend, but it only looks like very isolated, hit or miss showers.  This won’t be enough to cool things down, so temperatures by the weekend will warm into the upper 90s.

