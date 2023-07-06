Mineola Fire Department to hold 60th annual rodeo fundraiser

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola Fire Department is set to hold its 60th annual rodeo starting Thursday night. It is the department’s biggest fundraiser, with all funds directly supporting the department.

“It’s truly an American event,” said David Madsen, Assistant Fire Chief of the Mineola Fire Department. “The money we raise goes to buy equipment, training, you know anything to help the city budget with the fire department.”

Festivities kick off Thursday night with the slack competition, with most of the events taking place on Friday and Saturday nights. Professionals from across the state and region will participate in bull riding, calf roping, and more.

“We have a calf scramble for the kids, that’s where we turn a calf loose in the area, and kids of a certain age have to get the ribbon off the tail and then win 50 bucks,” said Madsen.

Competitors will receive over $10,500 in total prize money over the course of the weekend, according to the city website. The event raises tens of thousands for the fire department annually.

“We look forward to the whole thing,” said Madsen. “It’s getting everybody out here, the town out here, coming out, putting on a good show for Mineola.”

The slack events begin tonight at 7 p.m. Festivities begin tomorrow and Saturday night at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for kids (ages 6 to 12). Kids 5 and under are free.

