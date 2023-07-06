Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man gets 22 years for murder

James Barron pleads guilty to murder in Judge J. Scott Novy's court Thursday morning.
By Mack Shaw and Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man charged with a 2020 murder pleaded guilty Thursday morning.

James L. Barron, 33, has pleaded guilty to murdering a 58-year-old man in June, 2020. He pleaded on Thursday morning in Judge J. Scott Novy’s court, and was sentenced to 22 years confinement.

On June 20, 2020, Longview officers executed a welfare check at a home on Eighth Street. Llewellyn Williams, 58, was found dead in the residence. After the initial investigation and preliminary autopsy, investigators began to look into the case as a potential homicide. This led to the arrest and charge of Barron for the crime, whose warrant was served on July 1, 2020.

Barron will serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole.

