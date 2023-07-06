Harrison County power plant fire caused by 13,000 volt box

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A power plant near Hallsville and Marshall caught fire late Thursday morning.

According to the Hallsville Fire Department, they responded to the Pirkey Power Plant around 11:45 a.m. after a report of a structure fire. They arrived to find a multi-story building with smoke billowing from the inside, which was reported as overpowering once they entered. Workers stated the fire was electrical, and that the power had been shut off.

Once crews entered the building, they found a 13,000 volt box had caught fire, according to the department. The fire was put out and smoke was cleared from two floors of the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Burnt interior of Pirkey Power Plant. (Hallsville Fire Department)

