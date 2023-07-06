Family of 17-year-old killed in Fourth of July mass shooting speaks out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - What was supposed to be a night of fun took a violent turn, leaving four people dead and multiple people injured Tuesday night.

One of the victims of the mass shooting was Syncere Brown, 17, who would have celebrated his 18th birthday next month.

Syncere Brown, 17, was killed in a mass shooting that happened at a Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, La. (Family)

O’Mecia Brown, Syncere’s aunt, says she received a call around 2 a.m. that her nephew had been shot and killed.

“I can’t understand how somebody could kill, not one person, but many. And all these [people] are kids and children,” O’Mecia said.

She says if anyone has information about the shooting, they should speak up.

“If anybody knows anything about Syncere Brown, and anyone he was into it with or any of those kids, speak up and say something because it could be your family member,” O’Mecia said. “It’s time out for the hush-hush. Find a way to tell somebody who it was, so that we can get justice. Not just for my nephew, but all of the kids.”

This surveillance video is from Jones Mabry Road near the scene of the shooting. - video from Jackie Ellis

City officials estimated that over 200 people gathered for a block party on Pearl Street on the Fourth of July. Shots rang out just before midnight.

An investigation into the mass shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

