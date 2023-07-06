Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Elderly Houston man robbed while working on his car in parking lot

(Houston PD Robbery Division)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed an elderly Houston man while he was working on his car in an apartment complex parking lot.

The victim was working on his car in an apartment complex parking lot at the 8400 block of South Course on May 28, 2023, at around 4:40 p.m.

The suspect comes up to the victim from behind and reaches in the victims back pocket.

The suspect takes the victim’s wallet and leaves the on a bike.

Police describe the suspect as a 20 to 25-year-old Black man. Police say he is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored shorts.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Longview woman killed in wreck near White Oak
One person is reported dead after a house fire in Hidden Hills Harbor on Tuesday.
1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire

Latest News

Kenavion Marquise Baker
Murder suspect found and arrested by San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County
Police were sent to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Hallmark Avenue in reference...
Road rage incident leads to the arrest of Killeen man