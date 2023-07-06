Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Blue Bell releases new ‘Monster Cookie Dough’ ice cream

Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor called Monster Cookie Dough.
Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor called Monster Cookie Dough.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor called Monster Cookie Dough.

According to a press release, Monster Cookie Dough is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

It’s available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

