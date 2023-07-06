Angelina County man gets federal prison time for meth trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The final defendant has been sentenced in an East Texas drug trafficking operation in the Eastern District of Texas.

Darrell Lynell Horace, Jr., 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in fourt, Horace and four others admitted to selling methamphetamine in Cherokee County. Horace also admitted to possessing a firearm as well as methamphetamine. One of Horace’s co-defendants, Pablo Antonio Sandoval, 24, of Bakersfield, CA, admitted to transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California-based suppliers to Jacksonville. Upon delivery, the methamphetamine was repackaged and sold by Hunter Chase Davlin, 27, of Jacksonville, Sissy Gail Parks, 39, of Bullard, and Joshua Ryan Starkey, 30, of Jacksonville.

Davlin was sentenced to 108 months in prison on February 22, 2023; Parks was sentenced to 70 months in prison on December 14, 2022; Starkey was sentenced to 130 months in prison on November 4, 2022; and Sandoval was sentenced to 170 months in prison on April 18, 2023.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.