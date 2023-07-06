Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.(Kristie Lloyd Photography/Williamson Medical Center)
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A baby in Tennessee is getting recognition for coming into the world with a bang, just in time for Independence Day.

The child was born this week at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and weighed an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

According to Guinness World Records, Anna “Babe” Bates was the heaviest baby born in the United States. She was born in Ohio at 22 lbs. on Jan. 19, 1879.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion
Jasmine Wheat
Missing Rusk County woman found, receiving medical care
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Longview woman killed in wreck near White Oak
One person is reported dead after a house fire in Hidden Hills Harbor on Tuesday.
1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire

Latest News

A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Longview Solid Waste workers clean up storm debris.
WebXtra: City of Longview works to remove remaining storm debris
WebXtra: City of Longview works to remove remaining storm debris
The Supreme Court recently struck down an executive order to provide repayment relief for...
A Better East Texas: Student loans