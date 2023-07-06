Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed in 2-vehicle collision near Myrtle Springs

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon left one person dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a 2005 Nissan Sentra was on the shoulder of State Highway 64 when they pulled out in front of a 2019 International semi-truck. The incident occurred about 1.5 miles north of Myrtle Springs.

The driver of the Nissan, 17-year-old Landon Morgan Baxley, of Wills Point, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

