Witness recalls terrifying, chaotic scene of Fourth of July mass shooting at block party in Shreveport

At least 4 dead, 7 injured
By Domonique Benn and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least four people were killed and another seven were injured in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

It happened late in the night July 4 at a large block party held annually near Pearl Street and Jones Mabry Road. A couple hundred people were in attendance.

[RELATED: At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood]

The next day, KSLA spoke with a man who was at the party and lost two friends during the shooting. He describes hiding under a truck as the bullets started flying. He says it was like a scene out of a horror movie.

The man, Johnnie Winn, says it all started around midnight. He says he’s been to this annual party many times and there have been no issues in the past. Winn says his family lives in the area and he was visiting with a couple of his cousins when the night took a turn for the worse.

Winn describes seeing some younger men start to follow some other people, and says he just “got a weird vibe.”

Before he could move, he says about 10 to 15 people started fighting. Not long after that, he heard the gunfire begin. That’s when everyone started running and trying to hide.

Winn says he was standing next to two friends when it all started; one of them somehow got involved in the fight, while the other he lost track of while trying to run away. Both were killed, he found out about two hours before his interview with KSLA.

The scene was chaos, Winn says, because so many people were hurt and shot. Winn describes hiding under a truck with three people he didn’t know.

“We didn’t know each other, but we protected each other,” he said.

